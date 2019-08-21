Live Now
11 days from first game, OSU wide receivers and DBs speak to media

Hilliard police searching for man caught on video breaking into local restaurant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hilliard police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into the Crazzy Greek restaurant earlier this month.

Police said at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 12 the man was seen on video smashing a glass door to break into the Crazzy Greek restaurant, 3640 Main St, according to police.

The footage shows the man checking the registers and walking through the bar area before leaving the restaurant without taking any money, police said.

If you have information to share about this incident, contact Detective Winter at kwinter@hilliardohio.gov.

Tips can also be shared anonymously with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS) or online at stopcrime.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools