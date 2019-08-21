Hilliard police searching for man caught on video breaking into local restaurant

Hilliard police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into the Crazzy Greek restaurant earlier this month.

Police said at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 12 the man was seen on video smashing a glass door to break into the Crazzy Greek restaurant, 3640 Main St, according to police.

The footage shows the man checking the registers and walking through the bar area before leaving the restaurant without taking any money, police said.

If you have information to share about this incident, contact Detective Winter at kwinter@hilliardohio.gov.

Tips can also be shared anonymously with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS) or online at stopcrime.org.