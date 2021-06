HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing a $1,000 comic book.

According to the Hilliard Division of Police, at about 8 p.m., May 28, a man entered the Packrat Comic Store on Lattimer Street and stole the comic book “Journey into Mystery,” which is worth about $1,000.

Police say the man drove from the area in a red four-door sedan.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call Detective Metz at 614-334-2322.