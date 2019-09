HILLIARD (WCMH) — The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating the death of a 2-month-old child.

Officers were dispatched to 4725 Jeanette Road at 1:48 p.m. on Sunday on the report of CPR in progress, according to police

The child was taken by medics to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where the child was pronounced dead. according to police.

Hilliard police detectives are continuing to investigate the case, police said.

No additional information is available to be released at this time.