Hilliard Police introduce new K9 officer

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard Division of Police introduced their newest member Tuesday: a K9 officer named Max and his handler, Officer Hunter Schweickart.

Schweickart has been with the Hilliard Police for about six years and said he became interested in becoming a K9 handler when he was a Marine guarding Marine 1, the President’s helicopter.

Max is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois and both he and Schweickart have been training together since last November.

“Good boy,” Schweickart said to Max. “So, as you guys can see, he had a behavior change and he did a final alert for a sit, showing that there was narcotics in that box. So after he does the alert, we give him a reward.”

A reward for Max is his favorite chew toy and an ear rub.

“Cool thing about Max is we’re not only going to be involved in the proactive drug work or apprehension work, but hopefully continue to help bridge that gap with community policing,” Schweickart said. “As you can, see he’s a pretty well-behaved dog.”

Max and Schweickart have officially been working together for about a month.

“We’ve gone out and helped Union County on stops, CPD had a gun run a couple weeks ago where there was a gun that was used in a shooting,” Schweickart said. “Max and I went there, the gun had been tossed and he was able to locate it.”

The pair will be working the third shift for the department.