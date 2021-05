HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A dog that served in Hilliard police department for eight years has died after his health declined.

K9 Oz was 12 and put to sleep this week, Hilliard police said on social media. The dog served from 2011 to 2019, partnered with Detective Large.

“Our thoughts go out to Detective Large and his family who lost not only a partner but a beloved family friend,” the social media post said.