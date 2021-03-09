Hilliard police chief announces retirement

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard Division of Police Chief Robert Fisher has announced his retirement effective May 21.

“I’m proud to have had the opportunity to wear the badge,” Fisher, who was promoted to Chief of Police in 2015, stated in a release from the city. “I’m proud of the people here and the things that our team continues to accomplish. As a team, we’ve achieved a lot, and we’ve grown tremendously during the eight years since I came here. Thanks to that same team, I know the organization is going to continue to grow and do great things.”

According to Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall, Deputy Chief Eric Grile will be promoted to Chief on Fisher’s last day, but because Grile is also approaching retirement, a search will begin soon for a deputy chief, with the intent of that individual being promoted to Chief when Grile retires.

Fisher stated retirement was a difficult choice to make after a career of 30 years working in public safety.

“I originally got into law enforcement because I wanted to catch bad guys and help people out,” he said. “As I’ve grown in my role, the responsibility has changed, and my focus has changed. It’s important to realize that relationship building is the key to being successful in any position in law enforcement.”

Fisher came to the City of Hilliard in 2012 as Deputy Chief of Police, serving in that role until 2015 when he was promoted to Chief of Police.

Before coming to Hilliard, he worked in several capacities in Sharonville, Ohio, including Patrol Officer, DARE Officer, Administrative Sergeant, Lieutenant, and finally Deputy Safety Service Director.

He also served as Petty Officer in the U.S. Coast Guard from 2001 to 2009, including serving with the U.S. Navy performing port security operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom.