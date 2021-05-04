Hilliard planning several outdoor events for summer

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — From June until August, Hilliard’s “Summer in the City” series will be taking place.

They will feature outdoor concerts, family activities, fireworks and much more.

“We can have celebration at the station down at Hilliard Station Park. We’ve got drive-in movies here at Municipal Park. We’ll have our Freedom Fest event at the beginning of July 3rd,” said Kristan Turner, recreation supervisor for Hilliard Parks and Recreation.

Turner says the city of Hilliard has planned several COVID-safe events, along with guidance from the state, Department of Health, and the CDC.

And she says that anyone who wants to participate will be asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We are encouraging everyone to wear a mask, while they’re at our events, since there will be more people at those events. And we will also encourage social distancing, stay with the pod, stay with your family, those that you came with,” said Turner.

And residents are being asked to look at the department’s website, before attending these events.

Because if recommendations from the CDC or health department change, then they may have to add registration or further measures to keep participants safe.

“We have a plan A, B, and C. And A is full go, with the precautions that I mentioned. B if we would have to register participants to attend the events, and then C would unfortunately be either a virtual event or not being able to hold the event.”

And you can look up the events being offered by checking out their website here.