Hilliard PD arrest couple on first-degree drug charges, say “illegal items” were found near children

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCHM) — A couple faces felony drug charges after being arrested Thursday by Hilliard Police.

Alexis Hennen, 20, and Anthony Taylor, 22, both of Columbus, are facing drug possession charges after police said they found more than 20 grams of fentanyl in their home near their young children.

  • Alexis Hennen
  • Anthony Taylor

Hilliard Police said the amount of fentanyl found was enough to kill 9,000 people.

The couple was arrested at their Miller Avenue home in Columbus.

In addition to the fentanyl, police also seized needles, marijuana, guns, and cash.

Additional charges are pending.

“The smallest amount of fentanyl can have lethal consequences,” said Hilliard Police Chief Robert Fisher. “We are appreciative of our detectives’ outstanding work in getting this dangerous drug off the street.”

