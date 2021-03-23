Hilliard neighborhood celebrates special postman before retirement

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hilliard mailman is getting a special sendoff just before his retirement.

Tim Rogers has been delivering mail in the Hilliard community for decades.

Those on his route appreciate his hard work and dedication.

To thank him — neighborhood streets were lined with signs reading, “You’re the best mailman in the world.”

“We’ve grown to love him,” Hilliard resident Danny McVay said. “Our dogs have grown to love him. He brings doggie treats, probably so they won’t bite him. But having said that, he is sorely going to be missed.”

Rogers will retire from the post office at the end of the month.