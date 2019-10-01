Hilliard hires first city manager in effort to streamline government

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard City Council voted to approve Michelle Crandall as its first city manager Tuesday.

She was chosen for the position from five possible candidates.

“Our city has been growing so rapidly, it makes sense that we hire a professional that understands how governments operate, can identify best practices around the country and bring those to our community,” explained city council president Kelly McGivern.

In November 2018, voters approved amendments to the city charter, adding a process for council members to hire a city manager.

Currently, Hilliard’s elected mayor oversees many day-to-day operations and administrative decisions.

The change will put the city manager in charge of many of the administrative decisions, in collaboration with the city council.

City leaders hope the new approach will streamline the government.

“This is a chance for us to have a really fresh start in everything that we’re doing: economic development, services that we’re offering our community, and just overall connections with our residents,” McGivern said.

Crandall joins Hilliard’s staff from neighboring Dublin, where she started as an intern in the city in 1992 and worked her way up the administrative ranks to her current role as assistant city manager.

“I’m hoping what I’ve learned in the city of Dublin as a leader, in my areas of operation and helping with economic development, [for] development in the city of Hilliard will be useful,” said Crandall.

McGivern added, “We believe Michelle Crandall has all of the experience and the passion and ideas to really take us forward.”

Crandall plans to update Hilliard’s strategic plan and continue the city’s efforts to attract economic growth.

“I think Hilliard’s already heading in a great direction and I just hope to be part of helping the city council and city staff and the community continue ahead in a bright direction for the future,” she said.

An official swearing-in ceremony will take place on Jan. 2, 2020.