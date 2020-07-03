Hilliard gas station robbed

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard Police are searching for a man who robbed the Certified gas station on Cemetery Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The man implied he had a gun to the clerk and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the scene. No one was hurt.

He’s described as a Black male, age teens to 20s, about 5’11″, and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white design.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hilliard Police at 614-334-2485 or email cwood@hilliardohio.gov.