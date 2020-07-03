1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. DeWine releases guidelines for Ohio schools reopening in the fall
Mayor Ginther to sign executive order making wearing masks mandatory in Columbus public spaces

Hilliard gas station robbed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard Police are searching for a man who robbed the Certified gas station on Cemetery Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The man implied he had a gun to the clerk and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the scene. No one was hurt.

He’s described as a Black male, age teens to 20s, about 5’11″, and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white design.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hilliard Police at 614-334-2485 or email cwood@hilliardohio.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools