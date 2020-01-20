Hilliard fire leaves several people displaced

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Red Cross has been called to help several people who were displaced after a fire in the Hilliard area.

Just before 2am, Monday, firefighters with Norwich Township were called to the 3900 block of Parkside Court on the report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming for a townhome in the area.

Four people inside were able to make it out safely and because the townhome was connected to others, a total of 12 people were affected.

The Red Cross has responded to the scene and is helping those displaced by the fire.