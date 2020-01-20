Hilliard fire leaves several people displaced

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Red Cross has been called to help several people who were displaced after a fire in the Hilliard area.  

Just before 2am, Monday, firefighters with Norwich Township were called to the 3900 block of Parkside Court on the report of a fire.  

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming for a townhome in the area.  

Four people inside were able to make it out safely and because the townhome was connected to others, a total of 12 people were affected.  

The Red Cross has responded to the scene and is helping those displaced by the fire.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools