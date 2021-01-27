Hilliard Davidson HS to be vaccine site for Franklin County educators

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to a letter sent home to parents of its students, Hilliard Davidson High School will be a vaccination site for educators in Franklin County.

The letter states the high school will be one of two sites in the county partnering up with state and local health departments in order to provide vaccines to county educators.

“We are proud to serve as a site to vaccinate not only our teachers but teachers from across central Ohio.” said Hilliard Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen. “This moves us one step closer to bringing our students back in full time.”

The district says the vaccination clinic will be set up in the Davidson Field House Tuesday, February 2 through Friday, February 5, which will cause all Hilliard schools to move to remote learning on Thursday, February 4, and Friday, February 5.

“By shifting to remote learning, we protect against a potential substitute shortage in teachers, bus drivers, and other staff. The vaccine has side-effects in some recipients and we must be mindful of the science,” the letter reads.

Parents can find more information on the district’s calendar at Hilliardschools.org.