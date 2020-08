HILLARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Hilliard Darby and Hilliard Davidson played their first football game Thursday night.

Hilliard school leaders said only family members were allowed in the stands, and physical distancing measures used to spread fans out in the stands.

Masks were required along with reminders about hygiene and places to sit were all over the stadium stated school officials.

Parents who attended the game said it was a different atmosphere with no student section, but they’ll take it.