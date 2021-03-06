Hilliard community celebrates boy, 5, who has final cancer treatment

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A community came together Saturday to celebrate one little boy’s final cancer treatment.

Five-year-old Aiden Fulton has been fighting leukemia for three years. Normally, Nationwide’s Children’s Hospital has a bell-ringing celebration to mark the beginning of a new chapter, but due to COVID-19, a lot has changed.

So friends, family, and community members who have been following his story held a parade in the front of his block to celebrate his big victory.

“Unfortunately, hospitals have to limit the number of people that are inside the hospital. We’ve just been able to pivot so they can ring the bell safely and celebrate this important milestone,” Mandy Powell with No Kid Fights Cancer Alone (NC4K), an organization that provide financial and emotional support and helps with events for families with children being treated for cancer.

Aiden’s parents said it’s been a tough battle, but they’re thrilled to enroll him in school and take a trip to Disney as part of his make-a-wish.

“I wanna go to see the animal thing [Animal Kingdom] Aiden said.

His parents said they hope more people will consider donating blood—it saved Aiden’s life.

“Pediatric cancer is not rare,” said Aiden’s mother, Katherine Fulton. “They need more funding. They only get 4 percent out of all the funding that comes in for cancer research and our kids deserve more.”