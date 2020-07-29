Hilliard City Schools suspends all extracurricular activities

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard City School District announced it is suspending all athletic, band and extracurricular activities effective 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The district says the suspension comes as a result of the recommendations from Franklin County Public Health.

 Superintendent John Marschhausen says he is working with the health department, Governor DeWine’s Office, and district lawyers to explore returning to its Responsible Restart Plan for Skills Development for athletic and band students.  This would mean a return to Phase 1 of its plan, pods of 9 students with one coach/teacher.

Guidance released by the health department Wednesday recommends schools discontinue extracurricular activities while districts are utilizing remote learning.

