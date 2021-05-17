Hilliard City Schools hires new superintendent

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard City School District has officially selected its next superintendent.

David Stewart was announced as the school board’s choice last week and was officially approved Monday night.

Stewart is no stranger to Hilliard — he worked in Darby and Bradley high schools in the past.

The board approved a five-year contract for Stewart, which starts Aug. 1. He will begin working July 1.

Stewart served as deputy superintendent at South Western City Schools for the last 8 years.

“Also let you know how seriously I take the responsibility that comes with it and make an earnest promise to you tonight, for as long as you will have me, the students, staff and families of Hilliard City Schools will get the very best I have to offer every day,” Stewart said during the meeting.

The board performed a national search for candidates after Dr. John Marshhausen announced his decision to leave Hilliard back in March.