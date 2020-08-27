Hilliard City Schools announces shift to hybrid in-person classes

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard City Schools announced Thursday it will shift to a hybrid in-person model beginning August 31.

The district says the plan allows for a reduced number of students in the buildings while providing a combination of in-person and online learning. All students in-person 2 days a week. On the alternating weeks, students will attend a 3rd day in-person. (6-feet social distancing)

Students will be placed into A and B groups based on the first letter of their last name.

During home days, students will work on online assignments or tasks assigned during the in-person days. 

Columbus Public Health Thursday announced recommendations for hybrid learning.

