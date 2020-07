HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Earlier this month, Hilliard City Schools proposed a few different options to returning to class this fall.

But Monday night, the school board will take a final vote.

One option would have students in class, in person, Monday through Friday.

Another would be a mix of in-person and online learning.

A third would be all online.

The board is expected to meet virtually at 6:30 tomorrow night.