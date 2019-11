Hilliard, OH (WCMH) — The Veterans Day parade in Hilliard has been canceled due to the inclement weather.

A spokesperson with Hilliard confirms that due to the incoming weather the city has canceled Monday night’s scheduled Veterans Day parade.

We’ve just received word that the Hilliard Veterans Day Parade, scheduled to take place tonight at 7 p.m., has been cancelled due to forecasted weather. 🌨



Despite the parade cancellation, please join us today in thanking the veterans who sacrificed for our country. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G1VeEcLspe — Hilliard Ohio Police (@Hilliard_Police) November 11, 2019

Some parts of Central Ohio could see more than two inches of snow Monday and into Tuesday morning.

The parade was scheduled for 7pm, but no make-up date has been planned.