Hilliard participates in Black Balloon Day for opioid victims

William Barr and Melania Trump spoke at the National Opioid Summit today in Washington D.C.

Locally, the city of Hilliard announced that they’re bringing awareness to those lost to the Opioid Epidemic by participating in Black Balloon Day.

Volunteers say they handed out black balloons and drug disposal kits to residents and businesses last night.

And according to organizers, it’s important to highlight the city’s efforts to provide treatment options to those struggling with addiction.