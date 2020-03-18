Hillard Division of Police implement a safety response agency

Breaking News
Franklin County 2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19
by: NBC4 staff

HILLARD (WCMH) — Hillard Division of Police say they’re implementing a unified command structure plan to ensure the safety of the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

HPD officials say the structure promotes better response to situations, shared resources, and improved communication between agencies.

Also, new guidelines state that when police respond to calls they’ll ask residents to step outside to speak to officers according to HPD.

They say non-essential staff members from HPD and the Norwich Township administration began working remotely in an effort to limit community spread and minimize the risk to first responders.

The public can also call to report crimes over the phone and on their website according to police officials.

