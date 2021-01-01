Hill’s family neighbor remembers Andre’

It’s been more than one week since the fatal shooting of Andre’ Hill by former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy.

Today we’re learning more about what kind of person Hill was. Gloria Coffman says members of the Hill family used to live next door to her. She says Andre’ was always there for his family.

She’s still in shock and can’t believe that he’s gone.

“He would play with them in the yard and run. They just had fun with them, chasing them around the yard, he was just a big kid. You know, his daughter Karissa she depended on him because he was called big daddy and he took care of the family.”

She remembers his love of cooking and how kind he was to her. He made her feel like family, “All of a sudden one day he just named me Miss G., he says how you doing Miss. G? and I looked around and saw him and I said I like that and it stuck,” she remembers.

Coffman says her heart aches for the entire family. She wants to the community to know what kind of man was lost to police violence.

“Just how good he was, I mean when I first saw them, I just fell in love with them, with Karissa and her dad, I mean they were just good people, just nice and just easy to get to know. Not a mean bone in his body.”

The Hill family spoke Thursday alongside their Attorney Ben Crump. They are demanding justice, change within the department, and the arrest and prosecution of Adam Coy