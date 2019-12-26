Highway patrol says Christmas holiday deadliest in years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Statistics released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol show that more people died in crashes this holiday season despite a shorter reporting period than last year.

According to the patrol, 12 people were killed in eight crashes between Tuesday, December 24 and and Wednesday, December 25.

Eleven people were killed in crashes during the 2018 reporting period, which ran from Friday, December 21 through Tuesday, December 25.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “Motorists can help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”

Statistics released by the patrol show alcohol was a factor in two fatal crashes during the holiday period. Seat belts were not used in three fatal crashes.

There were a total of 4,510 crashes in Ohio Tuesday and Wednesday. Franklin County had the second most with 144, behind Warren County with 167.