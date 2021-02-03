Ohio State Highway Patrol: felony arrests up in 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says traffic stops that included the discovery of illegal activities involving drugs, weapons, and human trafficking were up in 2020.

OSHP reports a 30 percent increase in illegal weapons that led to the removal of 1,743 firearms.

Other items removed from the roadways include:

6,162 pounds of marijuana recovered – more than double that recovered in 2019

225 pounds of methamphetamine

129 pounds of fentanyl

18,843 opiates

1,692 hallucinogens

All drug seizures surpassed the 2019 totals, according to OSHP.

“Every day our troopers are on Ohio’s roads, removing felons and criminal activities from our communities,” said Lieutenant Michael Akers, Columbus Post commander. “By looking beyond the traffic stop, troopers are able to keep illegal items out of our communities.”