HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Highland County teenager has been found and a man arrested at a bus station in El Paso, Texas.

According to the FBI El Paso office, the 15-year-old girl from Hillsboro was last seen at her home on July 16.

Alex Roman Nguyen, 28, of San Diego, Calif., has been federally charged with one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Hillsboro police said the girl had been talking with a man named Roman, who had traveled from California and attended the Festival of the Bells with the teen during the week of July 7. During his time in Hillsboro, Nguyen sleep in a rental car near the girl’s home, police said.

Using online and cellular tracking, law enforcement officials determined Nguyen had taken the girl out of Ohio, at which point, the FBI was contacted.

According to the FBI, the girl and Nguyen were found Monday at a Greyhound bus station in central El Paso after the Cincinnati FBI office contacted the El Paso office about Nguyen’s traveling to San Diego via El Paso.

Nguyen was taken into custody without incident.

Nguyen will be extradited to Ohio where an arrest warrant and complaint are on file, the FBI said.

“Thanks to the quick and coordinated efforts between two FBI Field offices, the minor was safely recovered,” the FBI said in a press release.