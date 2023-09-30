Napa Valley isn’t the only travel destination in the United States for a good glass of wine. While California’s wine country is known for being a top winery destination (and also home to the award-winning bottle of chardonnay that won top honors at the Judgment of Paris competition in 1976), wine connoisseurs no longer have to travel all the way to California for a good winery experience. In fact, at this point, noteworthy wineries are available to visit in every state, if you know where to look.

As of February 2023, there are 11,691 wineries in the United States, an increase of more than 10% since 2020. A 2022 report from WineAmerica stated the wine industry generates $276 billion in total economic activity and employs over a million people.

With such a booming industry and a plethora of wineries to choose from, how does a vino-lover know if a winery is worth it? First, the location is a big reason why people choose to visit a winery; if they are tucked away next to a sprawling field of grapes for guests to explore, then the wine is likely locally sourced. The tasting experience is also key. Wineries will offer a selection of their wines by the glass, or even tastings where the customer can order smaller pours of a variety of their wines. Some wineries even offer cellar tours with glimpses into their winemaking process. Of course, the ambiance is a big draw. If it’s the kind of place that makes guests want to post photos on Instagram to make their friends jealous, then that winery is probably doing something right.

So how do you know which winery to visit that includes some—if not all—of what makes a winery the best of the best? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated wineries in Ohio, according to Yelp, so you know exactly where to venture when wine o’clock hits—no trip to Napa necessary. Only businesses that had at least three reviews and are categorized as wineries on Yelp were included. Therefore, it’s possible some businesses are miscategorized. Businesses that did not have a photo on Yelp were also not included.

#30. Indian Bear Winery

– Rating: 3.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 3483 McCament Rd Indian Bear Lodge Walhonding, OH 43843

– Categories: Wineries, Venues & Event Spaces

#29. Via Vecchia Winery

– Rating: 3.0/5 (24 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2050 S High St Columbus, OH 43207

– Categories: Wineries

#28. Slate Run Vineyard Winery

– Rating: 3.5/5 (15 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1900 Winchester Southern Rd Unit B Canal Winchester, OH 43110

– Categories: Wineries

#27. Camelot Cellars

– Rating: 3.5/5 (72 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 901 Oak St Columbus, OH 43205

– Categories: Wineries

#26. Buckeye Lake Winery

– Rating: 3.5/5 (188 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 13750 Rosewood Rd NE Thornville, OH 43076

– Categories: Wineries, American (New)

#25. Shamrock Vineyard

– Rating: 3.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 111 Rengert Rd Waldo, OH 43356

– Categories: Wineries

#24. Blue Barn Winery

– Rating: 4.0/5 (30 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4407 Columbus Rd Wooster, OH 44691

– Categories: Wineries, Venues & Event Spaces

#23. Plum Run Winery

– Rating: 4.0/5 (50 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123

– Categories: Wineries, American (Traditional)

#22. 1285 Winery

– Rating: 4.0/5 (35 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1285 Hanley Rd Mansfield, OH 44904

– Categories: Wineries, Pizza

#21. Retreat 21

– Rating: 4.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 11433 Industrial Pkwy Marysville, OH 43040

– Categories: Venues & Event Spaces, Cideries, Wineries

#20. French Ridge Vineyards & Winery

– Rating: 4.0/5 (20 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2586 Township Rd 34 Killbuck, OH 44637

– Categories: Wineries

#19. Troutman Vineyards

– Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4243 Columbus Rd Wooster, OH 44691

– Categories: Wineries

#18. Soine Vineyards

– Rating: 4.5/5 (12 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3510 Clark Shaw Rd Powell, OH 43065

– Categories: Wineries

#17. Wyandotte Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (88 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4640 Wyandotte Dr Columbus, OH 43230

– Categories: Wineries

#16. Blend of Seven Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (38 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1400 Stratford Rd Delaware, OH 43015

– Categories: Wineries, Venues & Event Spaces

#15. Stone Crest Vineyard

– Rating: 4.5/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 10310 Odell Rd Frazeysburg, OH 43822

– Categories: Wineries

#14. Bunker’s Mill Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 102 E Main St Cardington, OH 43315

– Categories: Wineries

#13. The Oak & Brazen Wine Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (33 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 38 E Winter St Delaware, OH 43015

– Categories: Wineries

#12. Buckeye Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (16 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 25 N 3rd St Newark, OH 43055

– Categories: Wineries, Beer, Wine & Spirits

#11. Sunny Slope Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (27 reviews)

– Address: 12251 OH-39 Big Prairie, OH 44611

– Categories: Wineries

#10. Wishmaker House Bed and Breakfast

– Rating: 4.5/5 (62 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 116 Main St Bellville, OH 44813

– Categories: Bed & Breakfast, Wineries, Pizza

#9. Three Oaks Vineyard

– Rating: 4.5/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 1591 Crosley Rd Granville, OH 43023

– Categories: Wineries

#8. Good Vibes Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (43 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2 S State St Westerville, OH 43081

– Categories: Wineries

#7. Powell Village Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (75 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 50 S Liberty St Ste 174 Powell, OH 43065

– Categories: Wineries, Beer, Wine & Spirits

#6. Ugly Bunny Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (23 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 16104 State Rte 39 Loudonville, OH 44842

– Categories: Wineries

#5. Dalton Union Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)

– Address: 21100 Shirk Rd Marysville, OH 43040

– Categories: Wineries, Breweries, Musicians

#4. Heritage Vineyard

– Rating: 4.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 27561 Township Rd 45 Warsaw, OH 43844

– Categories: Wineries

#3. Cypress Cellars

– Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 51 E 4th St Mansfield, OH 44902

– Categories: Wineries

#2. Bokes Creek Winery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 26211 State Rt 31 Raymond, OH 43067

– Categories: Wineries

#1. Lincoln Way Vineyards

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 9050 W Old Lincoln Way Wooster, OH 44691

– Categories: Wineries

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Kiersten Hickman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 35 states.