The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume.

Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, American stouts (and double stouts), Russian imperial stouts, but there are also oatmeal stouts, milk stouts, oyster stouts, blonde stouts, barrel-aged pastry stouts, and more—and they all have varying flavor profiles, colors, and alcohol strengths.

Stacker compiled a list of the best stouts from Ohio using data from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 stouts per brewery were included. Accompanying each stout is its brewery, its rating on BeerAdvocate, the stout type, and its ABV. Are you interested in expanding your horizons past the most mainstream of the stouts? Check out the best stouts brewed in your very own state.

#21. Blackout Stout

– Rating: 4.2 (3,676 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.90%

– Brewery: Great Lakes Brewing Co.

#20. Bourbon Barrel Canis Mexicanus

– Rating: 4.3 (37 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.40%

– Brewery: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

#19. Total Eclipse Breakfast Stout

– Rating: 4.22 (418 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.10%

– Brewery: Maumee Bay Brewing Company

#18. Underverse Coffee – BBA

– Rating: 4.39 (24 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.60%

– Brewery: Masthead Brewing Co.

#17. Bourbon Barrel Aged Siberian Night Imperial Stout

– Rating: 4.25 (1,221 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.90%

– Brewery: Thirsty Dog Brewing Company

#16. Girth Brooks – Bourbon Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.44 (19 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.00%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#15. Whiskey Rebellion

– Rating: 4.29 (92 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.00%

– Brewery: Warped Wing Brewing Company

#14. Dire Wolf Canis Mexicanus

– Rating: 4.3 (95 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.40%

– Brewery: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

#13. Axis Mundi – Coffee And Vanilla – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.3 (140 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: MadTree Brewing

#12. T.O.R.I.S. The Tyrant

– Rating: 4.31 (250 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.80%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#11. B.O.R.I.S. The Crusher – Extended Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.35 (85 ratings)

– Type: Oatmeal Stout

– ABV: 9.40%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#10. Barrel-Aged Q.O.R.I.S. the Quasher

– Rating: 4.45 (28 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.70%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#9. D.O.R.I.S. The Destroyer – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.33 (458 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#8. BBA Fitness Freak

– Rating: 4.41 (55 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.00%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#7. T.O.R.I.S. The Tyrant – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.39 (77 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.80%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#6. Blackout Stout – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.35 (1,869 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: Great Lakes Brewing Co.

#5. Oro Negro

– Rating: 4.41 (965 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.70%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#4. Dark Apparition – Double Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.52 (46 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#3. Bourbon Barrel Champion Ground

– Rating: 4.47 (699 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.90%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#2. Bourbon Barrel Oro Negro

– Rating: 4.48 (617 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.10%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#1. Appervation

– Rating: 4.52 (334 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.00%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

