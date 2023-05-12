Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost of living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sightseeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Ohio on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Riverwalk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

#29. Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (375)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 24858 Big Pine Road, Rockbridge, OH 43149

#28. Eden Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (419)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 950 Eden Park Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1584

#27. Fountain Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,281)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 5th and Vine Sts 5th and Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

#26. Short North Arts District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (624)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 120 W Goodale St, Columbus, OH 43215-2357

#25. Cedar Falls Hiking Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (523)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

#24. Cleveland Metroparks

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (651)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: not available

#23. Findlay Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (571)

– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 1801 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-5932

#22. JACK Cleveland Casino

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7,378)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 100 Public Sq, Cleveland, OH 44113-2208

#21. Hershberger’s Farm & Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (497)

– Type of activity: Farms

– Address: 5452 State Route 557, Millersburg, OH 44654-9487

#20. Spring Grove Cemetery & Arboretum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (751)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Cemeteries

– Address: 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45232-1934

#19. Rock House

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (585)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

#18. Heinen’s Downtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (708)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 900 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-1402

#17. Smale Riverfront Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (704)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: West Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH 45201

#16. Cuyahoga Valley National Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (879)

– Type of activity: National Parks

– Address: 15610 Vaughn Rd, Brecksville, OH 44141-3018

#15. Old Man’s Cave

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (395)

– Type of activity: Caverns & Caves

– Address: State Route 664, Logan, OH 43138

#14. Marblehead Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (647)

– Type of activity: Lighthouses

– Address: 110 Lighthouse Dr, Marblehead, OH 43440-2263

#13. Ash Cave

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (578)

– Type of activity: Caverns & Caves

– Address: not available

#12. Roebling Suspension Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (686)

– Type of activity: Bridges

– Address: not available

#11. North Market Farmer’s Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825)

– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

#10. German Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,166)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Neighborhoods

– Address: 588 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5754

#9. Lake View Cemetery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,029)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: 12316 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-4393

#8. Cincinnati Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,094)

– Type of activity: Ballets • Art Museums

– Address: 953 Eden Park Dr In Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1557

#7. Toledo Museum of Art

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,207)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 2445 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43620-1500

#6. Jungle Jim’s International Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,110)

– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 5440 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield, OH 45014-4108

#5. Hocking Hills State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,480)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: 19852 State Route 664 S, OH 43138-9537

#4. Easton Town Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,293)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 160 Easton Town Ctr, Columbus, OH 43219-6074

#3. West Side Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,434)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 1979 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

#2. Cleveland Museum of Art

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,538)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1711

#1. National Museum of the US Air Force

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,048)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1100 Spaatz St Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH 45433-7102

