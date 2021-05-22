Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Columbus on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Hang Over Easy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 51 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43215-3915

#29. Bistro 2110 At The Blackwell

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2110 Tuttle Park Pl, Columbus, OH 43210-1137

#28. Bob Evans

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7550 N High St Rt. 23 N & I-270, Columbus, OH 43235

#27. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3144 Kingsdale Ctr, Columbus, OH 43221-2000

#26. Sunny Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Category: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 4733 Reed Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3051

#25. Grand Day Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 1284 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2506

#24. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1313 Hilliard Rome Rd E, Columbus, OH 43228-9211

#23. Dempsey’s Food & Spirits

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 346 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-4510

#22. Sunny Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 277 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2562

#21. Wildflower Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3420 Indianola Ave, Columbus, OH 43214-3810

#20. Beechwold Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4408 Indianola Ave, Columbus, OH 43214-2226

#19. Stav’s Diner

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Category: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2932 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209-1963

#18. BLunch Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2973 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-1103

#17. Market Stand Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 350 N High St Hyatt Regency Columbus, Columbus, OH 43215-2006

#16. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2103 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2022

#15. The Guild House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 624 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2010

#14. Scrambler Marie’s Breakfast Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8679 Sancus Blvd, Columbus, OH 43240-4052

#13. Mimi’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (289 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1428 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

#12. Philco Bar & Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 747 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1425

#11. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4770 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-1355

#10. Tasi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 680 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215-1518

#9. German Village Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 193 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206-2629

#8. Hang Over Easy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 1646 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2333

#7. DK Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1715 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2739

#6. Valters at the Maennerchor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: German, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 976 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-2524

#5. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 496 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-5603

#4. Skillet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 E Whittier St Corner of Whittier & Beech Streets, Columbus, OH 43206-2329

#3. Scotty’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2980 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209

#2. Tommy’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 914 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222-1444

#1. Mozart’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Category: German, Hungarian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4784 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1554

