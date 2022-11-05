If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.
The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.
Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.
With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.
If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Ohio using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.
#30. Chillwave
– Rating: 4.27 (3,423 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Great Lakes Brewing Co.
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#29. Axis Mundi – Coffee And Vanilla – Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.3 (140 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.50%
– Brewery: MadTree Brewing
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#28. Galaxy High
– Rating: 4.29 (300 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 9.50%
– Brewery: MadTree Brewing
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#27. T.O.R.I.S. The Tyrant
– Rating: 4.31 (250 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.80%
– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#26. Citra High
– Rating: 4.31 (277 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 9.50%
– Brewery: MadTree Brewing
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#25. White Rajah
– Rating: 4.3 (2,373 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.80%
– Brewery: The Brew Kettle Taproom & Smokehouse / Production Works
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#24. B.O.R.I.S. The Crusher – Extended Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.35 (85 ratings)
– Type: Oatmeal Stout
– ABV: 9.40%
– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#23. Barrel-Aged Q.O.R.I.S. the Quasher
– Rating: 4.45 (28 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 15.70%
– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#22. El Lupulo Libre
– Rating: 4.32 (277 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.80%
– Brewery: The Brew Kettle Taproom & Smokehouse / Production Works
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#21. Yakima Fresh Hop
– Rating: 4.34 (128 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 7.00%
– Brewery: Columbus Brewing Company
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#20. D.O.R.I.S. The Destroyer – Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.33 (458 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.50%
– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#19. Head Hunter
– Rating: 4.33 (4,528 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#18. BBA Fitness Freak
– Rating: 4.41 (55 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.00%
– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#17. T.O.R.I.S. The Tyrant – Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.39 (77 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.80%
– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#16. Hop Stalker Fresh Hop IPA
– Rating: 4.34 (587 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#15. Konkey Dong
– Rating: 4.36 (357 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#14. Blackout Stout – Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.35 (1,869 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.50%
– Brewery: Great Lakes Brewing Co.
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#13. Wulver
– Rating: 4.36 (1,683 ratings)
– Type: Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy
– ABV: 12.00%
– Brewery: Thirsty Dog Brewing Company
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#12. Roller Babe DIPA
– Rating: 4.37 (379 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#11. IBUsive
– Rating: 4.39 (313 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#10. Key Bump
– Rating: 4.41 (139 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 10.50%
– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#9. Creeper
– Rating: 4.39 (445 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Columbus Brewing Company
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#8. Dark Apparition – Double Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.52 (46 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.00%
– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#7. Hop JuJu
– Rating: 4.45 (2,396 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#6. Bourbon Barrel Black Maple
– Rating: 4.46 (1,140 ratings)
– Type: Imperial Porter
– ABV: 13.10%
– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#5. Bodhi
– Rating: 4.46 (1,785 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.50%
– Brewery: Columbus Brewing Company
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#4. Bourbon Barrel Champion Ground
– Rating: 4.47 (699 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.90%
– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#3. Bourbon Barrel Oro Negro
– Rating: 4.48 (617 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.10%
– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#2. Dragonsaddle
– Rating: 4.49 (382 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 11.50%
– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#1. Appervation
– Rating: 4.52 (334 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 15.00%
– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub
– Read more on BeerAdvocate