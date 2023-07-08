If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Ohio using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

#30. Chillwave

– Rating: 4.27 (3,423 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Great Lakes Brewing Co.

#29. Axis Mundi – Coffee And Vanilla – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.3 (140 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: MadTree Brewing

#28. Galaxy High

– Rating: 4.29 (300 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: MadTree Brewing

#27. T.O.R.I.S. The Tyrant

– Rating: 4.31 (250 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.80%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#26. Citra High

– Rating: 4.31 (277 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: MadTree Brewing

#25. White Rajah

– Rating: 4.3 (2,373 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: The Brew Kettle Taproom & Smokehouse / Production Works

#24. B.O.R.I.S. The Crusher – Extended Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.35 (85 ratings)

– Type: Oatmeal Stout

– ABV: 9.40%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#23. Barrel-Aged Q.O.R.I.S. the Quasher

– Rating: 4.45 (28 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.70%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#22. El Lupulo Libre

– Rating: 4.32 (277 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.80%

– Brewery: The Brew Kettle Taproom & Smokehouse / Production Works

#21. Yakima Fresh Hop

– Rating: 4.34 (128 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: Columbus Brewing Company

#20. D.O.R.I.S. The Destroyer – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.33 (458 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#19. Head Hunter

– Rating: 4.33 (4,528 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon

#18. BBA Fitness Freak

– Rating: 4.41 (55 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.00%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#17. T.O.R.I.S. The Tyrant – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.39 (77 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.80%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#16. Hop Stalker Fresh Hop IPA

– Rating: 4.34 (587 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon

#15. Konkey Dong

– Rating: 4.36 (357 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#14. Blackout Stout – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.35 (1,869 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: Great Lakes Brewing Co.

#13. Wulver

– Rating: 4.36 (1,683 ratings)

– Type: Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy

– ABV: 12.00%

– Brewery: Thirsty Dog Brewing Company

#12. Roller Blabe DIPA

– Rating: 4.37 (379 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#11. IBUsive

– Rating: 4.39 (313 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon

#10. Key Bump

– Rating: 4.41 (139 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#9. Creeper

– Rating: 4.39 (445 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Columbus Brewing Company

#8. Dark Apparition – Double Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.52 (46 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#7. Hop JuJu

– Rating: 4.45 (2,396 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon

#6. Bourbon Barrel Black Maple

– Rating: 4.46 (1,140 ratings)

– Type: Imperial Porter

– ABV: 13.10%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#5. Bodhi

– Rating: 4.46 (1,785 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.50%

– Brewery: Columbus Brewing Company

#4. Bourbon Barrel Champion Ground

– Rating: 4.47 (699 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.90%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#3. Bourbon Barrel Oro Negro

– Rating: 4.48 (617 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.10%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#2. Dragonsaddle

– Rating: 4.49 (382 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 11.50%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#1. Appervation

– Rating: 4.52 (334 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.00%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

