Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#17. Mongolian Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6242 Sawmill Road, Columbus, OH 43235

#16. BD’s Mongolian Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mongolian, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3977 Worth Ave, Columbus, OH 43219

#15. GOGI Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Korean, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1138 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-2610

#14. Bristol Republic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1124 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2440

#13. Market & Boar

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Street Food, Barbecue

– Price: not available

– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

#12. Smokey Bones Columbus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3939 Morse Crossing, Columbus, OH 43219

#11. Legacy Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3987 Main Street Hilliard, Columbus, OH 43206-3411

#10. Hoggy’s Restaurant and Catering

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 830 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214-1900

#9. Smokehouse Brewing Co

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1130 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215-1039

#8. Pecan Penny’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 113 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43215-5207

#7. Iron Grill Barbecue and Brew

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5295 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1239

#6. Smoked on High BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 755 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-1908

#5. B&k smokehouse

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1114 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43205-2355

#4. City Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1501 Gemini Pl, Columbus, OH 43240

#3. City Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 108 S Stygler Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-2440

#2. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2619 High St, Columbus, OH

#1. City Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2111 Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-7346

