Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.
Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in the Columbus metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.
#30. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $60,400
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,690
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#29. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $61,610
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 17,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($108,680)
— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($108,430)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($105,390)
#28. Lodging managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $65,140
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
#27. Social and community service managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $73,270
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,790
– Employment: 156,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)
#26. Food service managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $75,470
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,990
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– Employment: 210,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#25. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $84,090
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– Employment: 12,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#24. Emergency management directors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,790
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,800
– Employment: 10,320
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)
#23. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $91,550
– #231 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
#22. Facilities managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $94,080
– #174 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 850
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
#21. Administrative services managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $95,800
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#20. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $102,290
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#19. Fundraising managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $106,890
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,400
– Employment: 23,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)
#18. Construction managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $110,090
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#17. Medical and health services managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,850
– #199 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#16. Industrial production managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,880
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#15. General and operations managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,460
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 17,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#14. Education administrators, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $118,370
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
#13. Training and development managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $120,010
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#12. Natural sciences managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $126,140
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#11. Public relations managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $127,760
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
#10. Purchasing managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $131,990
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#9. Human resources managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $133,850
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#8. Compensation and benefits managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $135,150
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
#7. Sales managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $139,800
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#6. Advertising and promotions managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $141,620
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
#5. Financial managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $142,300
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#4. Architectural and engineering managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $144,340
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#3. Marketing managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $144,570
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#2. Computer and information systems managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $146,450
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#1. Chief executives
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $195,050
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)