Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Columbus, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Columbus, the annual mean wage is $55,860 or 4.1% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $329,430. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Actuaries

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $108,360

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#49. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $109,740

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,090

– Employment: 11,790

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)

#48. Construction managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $110,090

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#47. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $110,220

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#46. Business teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $111,240

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#45. Medical and health services managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $111,850

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#44. Nurse practitioners

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $112,120

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#43. Aerospace engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,280

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#42. Economists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,450

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,830

– Employment: 15,640

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)

#41. Physician assistants

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,830

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#40. Industrial production managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,880

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#39. Optometrists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,390

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

#38. General and operations managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,460

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#37. Personal financial advisors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,720

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#36. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,980

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

#35. Computer network architects

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $115,580

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#34. Education administrators, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $118,370

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#33. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $119,700

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#32. Training and development managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $120,010

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#31. Pharmacists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $121,670

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#30. Lawyers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $125,850

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#29. Natural sciences managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#28. Public relations managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $127,760

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#27. Computer and information research scientists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $128,340

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

#26. Purchasing managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $131,990

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#25. Human resources managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $133,850

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#24. Compensation and benefits managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $135,150

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

#23. Commercial pilots

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $137,300

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#22. Physicists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $139,300

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

#21. Sales managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $139,800

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#20. Advertising and promotions managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $141,620

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,860

– Employment: 22,520

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)

#19. Financial managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $142,300

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#18. Architectural and engineering managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $144,340

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#17. Marketing managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $144,570

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#16. Computer and information systems managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $146,450

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#15. Podiatrists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $146,730

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,380

– Employment: 8,840

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

#14. Pediatricians, general

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $158,590

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,420

– Employment: 33,620

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

#13. Nurse anesthetists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $184,540

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

#12. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $190,670

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

#11. Dentists, general

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $192,970

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#10. General internal medicine physicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $195,010

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $242,190

– Employment: 58,260

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($359,200)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

— Sumter, SC ($334,810)

#9. Chief executives

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $195,050

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

#8. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $197,580

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $296,210

– Employment: 21,570

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)

— Modesto, CA ($362,780)

#7. Neurologists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $198,640

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $267,660

– Employment: 7,120

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($350,140)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($348,500)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($346,670)

#6. Athletes and sports competitors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $201,290

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,930

– Employment: 12,320

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)

— Columbus, OH ($201,290)

#5. Family medicine physicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $208,330

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

#4. Psychiatrists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $226,640

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $249,760

– Employment: 25,520

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

#3. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $316,680

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $306,220

– Employment: 16,260

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($366,650)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($364,290)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($354,880)

#2. Anesthesiologists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $324,210

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $331,190

– Employment: 31,130

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($367,320)

— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)

#1. Emergency medicine physicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $329,430

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $310,640

– Employment: 36,180

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)

— Richmond, VA ($357,130

