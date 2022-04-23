Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Columbus, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Columbus, the annual mean wage is $55,860 or 4.1% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $329,430. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Actuaries
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $108,360
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
#49. Economics teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $109,740
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $124,090
– Employment: 11,790
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)
#48. Construction managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $110,090
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#47. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $110,220
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#46. Business teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,240
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,720
– Employment: 79,640
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)
#45. Medical and health services managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,850
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#44. Nurse practitioners
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $112,120
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#43. Aerospace engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,280
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#42. Economists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,450
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,830
– Employment: 15,640
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)
#41. Physician assistants
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,830
– #180 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#40. Industrial production managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,880
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#39. Optometrists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,390
– #136 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440
– Employment: 38,720
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
#38. General and operations managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,460
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 17,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#37. Personal financial advisors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,720
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#36. Engineering teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,980
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,590
– Employment: 35,440
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)
#35. Computer network architects
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $115,580
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#34. Education administrators, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $118,370
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
#33. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $119,700
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)
#32. Training and development managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $120,010
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#31. Pharmacists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $121,670
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#30. Lawyers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $125,850
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#29. Natural sciences managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $126,140
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#28. Public relations managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $127,760
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
#27. Computer and information research scientists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $128,340
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
#26. Purchasing managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $131,990
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#25. Human resources managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $133,850
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#24. Compensation and benefits managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $135,150
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
#23. Commercial pilots
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $137,300
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#22. Physicists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $139,300
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
#21. Sales managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $139,800
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#20. Advertising and promotions managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $141,620
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
#19. Financial managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $142,300
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#18. Architectural and engineering managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $144,340
– #139 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#17. Marketing managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $144,570
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#16. Computer and information systems managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $146,450
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#15. Podiatrists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $146,730
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,380
– Employment: 8,840
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)
#14. Pediatricians, general
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $158,590
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,420
– Employment: 33,620
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)
#13. Nurse anesthetists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $184,540
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
#12. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $190,670
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,190
– Employment: 81,310
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
#11. Dentists, general
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $192,970
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#10. General internal medicine physicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $195,010
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $242,190
– Employment: 58,260
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($359,200)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
— Sumter, SC ($334,810)
#9. Chief executives
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $195,050
– #169 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#8. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $197,580
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $296,210
– Employment: 21,570
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)
— Modesto, CA ($362,780)
#7. Neurologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $198,640
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $267,660
– Employment: 7,120
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($350,140)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($348,500)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($346,670)
#6. Athletes and sports competitors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $201,290
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,930
– Employment: 12,320
– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)
— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)
— Columbus, OH ($201,290)
#5. Family medicine physicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $208,330
– #204 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
#4. Psychiatrists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $226,640
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $249,760
– Employment: 25,520
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)
#3. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $316,680
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $306,220
– Employment: 16,260
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($366,650)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($364,290)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($354,880)
#2. Anesthesiologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $324,210
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $331,190
– Employment: 31,130
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($367,320)
— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)
— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)
#1. Emergency medicine physicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $329,430
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $310,640
– Employment: 36,180
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)
— Richmond, VA ($357,130
