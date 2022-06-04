While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Columbus, OH using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Columbus, OH.

#50. Occupational health and safety specialists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $81,860

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#49. Financial examiners

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $82,110

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#48. Computer hardware engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $82,760

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#47. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $83,810

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#46. Budget analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $85,600

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#45. Computer programmers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $87,110

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#44. Hydrologists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $87,570

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,780

– Employment: 6,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

#43. Emergency management directors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $87,790

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,800

– Employment: 10,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)

#42. Mechanical engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $87,960

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#41. Civil engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $88,420

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#40. Industrial engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $89,680

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#39. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $89,840

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#38. Materials engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $89,950

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#37. Network and computer systems administrators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $90,440

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#36. Operations research analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $91,420

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

#35. Management analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $91,500

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#34. Food scientists and technologists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $91,530

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 13,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)

— Wichita, KS ($102,100)

#33. Electronics engineers, except computer

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $95,080

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#32. Environmental engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $95,210

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#31. Computer systems analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $96,040

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#30. Materials scientists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $96,750

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,790

– Employment: 6,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)

#29. Art directors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $97,630

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,430

– Employment: 42,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)

#28. Sales engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $99,330

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– Employment: 59,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

#27. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $101,180

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

#26. Information security analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $102,200

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#25. Electrical engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $103,280

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#24. Chemical engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $104,090

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#23. Software developers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $106,170

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#22. Actuaries

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $108,360

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#21. Construction managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $110,090

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#20. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $110,220

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#19. Medical and health services managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $111,850

– #199 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#18. Aerospace engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,280

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#17. Industrial production managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,880

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#16. General and operations managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,460

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#15. Personal financial advisors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,720

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#14. Computer network architects

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $115,580

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#13. Training and development managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $120,010

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#12. Natural sciences managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#11. Purchasing managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $131,990

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#10. Human resources managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $133,850

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#9. Compensation and benefits managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $135,150

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)l

#8. Sales managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $139,800

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#7. Advertising and promotions managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $141,620

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,860

– Employment: 22,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)

#6. Financial managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $142,300

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $144,340

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#4. Marketing managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $144,570

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#3. Computer and information systems managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $146,450

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#2. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $190,670

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

#1. Chief executives

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $195,050

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)