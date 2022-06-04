While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Columbus, OH using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Columbus, OH.
#50. Occupational health and safety specialists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $81,860
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#49. Financial examiners
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $82,110
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 870
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#48. Computer hardware engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $82,760
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#47. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $83,810
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#46. Budget analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $85,600
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#45. Computer programmers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,110
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#44. Hydrologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,570
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,780
– Employment: 6,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
#43. Emergency management directors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,790
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,800
– Employment: 10,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)
#42. Mechanical engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,960
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,830
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#41. Civil engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $88,420
– #202 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#40. Industrial engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $89,680
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,830
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#39. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $89,840
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 426,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)
#38. Materials engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $89,950
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
#37. Network and computer systems administrators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $90,440
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#36. Operations research analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $91,420
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
#35. Management analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $91,500
– #165 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#34. Food scientists and technologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $91,530
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 13,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)
— Wichita, KS ($102,100)
#33. Electronics engineers, except computer
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $95,080
– #145 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#32. Environmental engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $95,210
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#31. Computer systems analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $96,040
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#30. Materials scientists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $96,750
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– Employment: 6,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)
#29. Art directors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $97,630
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,430
– Employment: 42,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)
#28. Sales engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $99,330
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,630
– Employment: 59,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)
#27. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $101,180
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
#26. Information security analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $102,200
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#25. Electrical engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $103,280
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#24. Chemical engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $104,090
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#23. Software developers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $106,170
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#22. Actuaries
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $108,360
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
#21. Construction managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $110,090
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#20. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $110,220
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#19. Medical and health services managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,850
– #199 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#18. Aerospace engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,280
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#17. Industrial production managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,880
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#16. General and operations managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,460
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 17,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#15. Personal financial advisors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,720
– #140 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#14. Computer network architects
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $115,580
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#13. Training and development managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $120,010
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#12. Natural sciences managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $126,140
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#11. Purchasing managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $131,990
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#10. Human resources managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $133,850
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#9. Compensation and benefits managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $135,150
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)l
#8. Sales managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $139,800
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#7. Advertising and promotions managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $141,620
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
#6. Financial managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $142,300
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#5. Architectural and engineering managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $144,340
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#4. Marketing managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $144,570
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#3. Computer and information systems managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $146,450
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#2. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $190,670
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,190
– Employment: 81,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
#1. Chief executives
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $195,050
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)