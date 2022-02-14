From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Columbus that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Millwrights

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,240

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

#49. Drywall and ceiling tile installers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,400

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,930

– Employment: 99,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,640)

— Bellingham, WA ($78,580)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($78,170)

– Job description: Apply plasterboard or other wallboard to ceilings or interior walls of buildings. Apply or mount acoustical tiles or blocks, strips, or sheets of shock-absorbing materials to ceilings and walls of buildings to reduce or reflect sound. Materials may be of decorative quality. Includes lathers who fasten wooden, metal, or rockboard lath to walls, ceilings, or partitions of buildings to provide support base for plaster, fireproofing, or acoustical material.

#48. Massage therapists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,070

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,350

– Employment: 85,040

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Port St. Lucie, FL ($81,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,530)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($72,730)

– Job description: Perform therapeutic massages of soft tissues and joints. May assist in the assessment of range of motion and muscle strength, or propose client therapy plans.

#47. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,270

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#46. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,430

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#45. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,640

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,710

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,300)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($109,600)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($92,150)

– Job description: Use verbatim methods and equipment to capture, store, retrieve, and transcribe pretrial and trial proceedings or other information. Includes stenocaptioners who operate computerized stenographic captioning equipment to provide captions of live or prerecorded broadcasts for hearing-impaired viewers.

#44. Sheet metal workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,380

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#43. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,580

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#42. Firefighters

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,760

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,360



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– Employment: 311,350

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

– Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.

#41. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,840

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,440

– Employment: 10,390

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($102,210)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($89,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,550)

– Job description: Install, adjust, or maintain mobile electronics communication equipment, including sound, sonar, security, navigation, and surveillance systems on trains, watercraft, or other mobile equipment.

#40. Brokerage clerks

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $59,540

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

#39. Traffic technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $59,670

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,140

– Employment: 7,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,490)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($76,870)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($65,580)

– Job description: Conduct field studies to determine traffic volume, speed, effectiveness of signals, adequacy of lighting, and other factors influencing traffic conditions, under direction of traffic engineer.

#38. Insulation workers, mechanical

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,370

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,470

– Employment: 27,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,690)

— Syracuse, NY ($90,050)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,980)

– Job description: Apply insulating materials to pipes or ductwork, or other mechanical systems in order to help control and maintain temperature.

#37. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,690

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#36. Occupational health and safety technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,770

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

#35. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,850

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

– Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.

#34. Structural iron and steel workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,900

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#33. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,030

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#32. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,240

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#31. Food service managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,910

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#30. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,310

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

#29. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,420

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

#28. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,440

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#27. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,630

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#26. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,890

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,540

– Employment: 13,220

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($85,150)

— Richmond, VA ($80,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,510)

– Job description: Appraise automobile or other vehicle damage to determine repair costs for insurance claim settlement. Prepare insurance forms to indicate repair cost or cost estimates and recommendations. May seek agreement with automotive repair shop on repair costs.

#25. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,950

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#24. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $66,440

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,850

– Employment: 47,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($69,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($67,060)

— Columbus, OH ($66,440)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend continuous flow or vat-type equipment; filter presses; shaker screens; centrifuges; condenser tubes; precipitating, fermenting, or evaporating tanks; scrubbing towers; or batch stills. These machines extract, sort, or separate liquids, gases, or solids from other materials to recover a refined product. Includes dairy processing equipment operators.

#23. Construction and building inspectors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,970

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#22. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,470

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,420

– Employment: 22,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($76,240)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($75,500)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($75,140)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of agricultural, forestry, aquacultural, and related workers.

#21. Fire inspectors and investigators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,730

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– Employment: 14,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.

#20. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,060

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#19. Insurance sales agents

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,260

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#18. Gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,820

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,910

– Employment: 8,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($71,010)

— Columbus, OH ($69,820)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($53,940)

– Job description: Observe gambling operation for irregular activities such as cheating or theft by either employees or patrons. Investigate potential threats to gambling assets such as money, chips, and gambling equipment. Act as oversight and security agent for management and customers.

#17. Jewelers and precious stone and metal workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,620

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,050

– Employment: 18,650

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbus, OH ($70,620)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($62,530)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($62,100)

– Job description: Design, fabricate, adjust, repair, or appraise jewelry, gold, silver, other precious metals, or gems.

#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,860

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#15. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#14. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,010

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.

#13. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,100

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#12. Fence erectors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,360

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $40,120

– Employment: 27,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($75,170)

— Columbus, OH ($72,360)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($68,570)

– Job description: Erect and repair fences and fence gates, using hand and power tools.

#11. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,840

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#10. Transportation inspectors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $74,120

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#9. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $74,570

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#8. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,130

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,870



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#7. Detectives and criminal investigators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $80,790

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#6. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $81,510

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $89,880

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,720



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#4. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $92,850

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $100,930

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#1. Commercial pilots

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $112,390

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

