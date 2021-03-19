Highest-paying jobs in Columbus, Ohio

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Columbus, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Columbus, the annual mean wage is $52,130 or 2.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $260,380. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
Canva
#50. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $98,980
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,950
– Employment: 121,340
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#49. Information security analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $99,260
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– Employment: 125,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $101,250
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#47. Education administrators, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $102,080
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
Lucky Business // Shutterstock
#46. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $102,510
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,650
– Employment: 21,380
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,130)
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($135,530)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($132,340)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#45. Nurse practitioners
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $102,980
– #256 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Physician assistants
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $103,250
– #223 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#43. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $103,630
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,430
– Employment: 31,800
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)
possohh // Shutterstock
#42. Emergency management directors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $104,030
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,530
– Employment: 10,060
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,440)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($123,230)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,230)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#41. Computer hardware engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $104,460
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 67,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#40. Medical and health services managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $104,570
– #197 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#39. Economics teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $107,230
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,160
– Employment: 13,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($169,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($162,330)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($161,460)
USACE NY // Flickr
#38. Construction managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $107,420
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,820
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
IBM Research // Flickr
#37. Computer network architects
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $107,870
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
Skycolors // Shutterstock
#36. Commercial pilots
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $108,290
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,870
– Employment: 37,830
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($164,720)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($139,920)
— Jackson, MS ($136,010)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#35. Chemical engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $108,790
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,090
– Employment: 30,120
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)
— Midland, TX ($152,170)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)
Canva
#34. Pediatricians, general
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $108,860
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $184,410
– Employment: 29,740
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($277,390)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
— Chico, CA ($270,550)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#33. Computer and information research scientists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $109,280
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $127,460
– Employment: 30,780
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)
— Boulder, CO ($147,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)
Suzanne M. Day // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Nurse midwives
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $109,560
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,810
– Employment: 6,930
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#31. Pharmacists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,400
– #361 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock
#30. Business teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $112,660
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,440
– Employment: 83,920
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Personal financial advisors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,520
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,540
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#28. Industrial production managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,130
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Lawyers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
KSai23 // Shutterstock
#26. Chiropractors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $117,010
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,010
– Employment: 35,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($160,330)
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)
— Reno, NV ($140,260)
IBM Research // Flickr
#25. Aerospace engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $118,820
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,220
– Employment: 63,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#24. Training and development managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $119,580
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
NTNU // Flickr
#23. Natural sciences managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $121,210
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
indukas // Shutterstock
#22. Physicists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $121,520
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $131,080
– Employment: 16,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($193,150)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($164,420)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($161,640)
Pixabay
#21. General and operations managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $122,770
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 12,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
Austin Community College // Flickr
#20. Veterinarians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $124,780
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#19. Purchasing managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $129,000
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#18. Human resources managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $133,180
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
Canva
#17. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $135,810
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $174,870
– Employment: 84,520
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)
Pixabay
#16. Architectural and engineering managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $137,910
– #138 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
Canva
#15. Sales managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $138,690
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Computer and information systems managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $140,790
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
Canva
#13. Financial managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $143,080
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
Canva
#12. Podiatrists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $144,670
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,680
– Employment: 9,770
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
Pixabay
#11. Compensation and benefits managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $146,540
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,210
– Employment: 16,900
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
— New Haven, CT ($179,310)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#10. Optometrists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $146,810
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,980
– Employment: 39,420
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#9. Marketing managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $150,490
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
Canva
#8. Family medicine physicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $172,920
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
Canva
#7. General internal medicine physicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $179,840
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $201,440
– Employment: 44,610
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#6. Chief executives
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $182,060
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
Canva
#5. Dentists, general
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $192,710
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
Canva
#4. Nurse anesthetists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $211,000
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#3. Psychiatrists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $217,160
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $220,430
– Employment: 25,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)
Canva
#2. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $244,240
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $233,610
– Employment: 18,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
— Akron, OH ($282,650)
— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)
Unsplash
#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $260,380
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $252,040
– Employment: 36,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wausau, WI ($285,230)
— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
— Asheville, NC ($284,780)