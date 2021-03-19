Highest-paying jobs in Columbus, Ohio

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Columbus, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Columbus, the annual mean wage is $52,130 or 2.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $260,380. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Canva

#50. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,950

– Employment: 121,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

EU2017EE // Flickr

#49. Information security analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $99,260

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $101,250

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#47. Education administrators, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $102,080

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#46. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $102,510

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,650

– Employment: 21,380

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,130)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($135,530)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($132,340)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#45. Nurse practitioners

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $102,980

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Physician assistants

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $103,250

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#43. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $103,630

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,430

– Employment: 31,800

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)

possohh // Shutterstock

#42. Emergency management directors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $104,030

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,530

– Employment: 10,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,440)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($123,230)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,230)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#41. Computer hardware engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $104,460

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Medical and health services managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $104,570

– #197 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#39. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $107,230

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,160

– Employment: 13,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($169,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($162,330)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($161,460)

USACE NY // Flickr

#38. Construction managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $107,420

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

IBM Research // Flickr

#37. Computer network architects

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $107,870

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#36. Commercial pilots

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $108,290

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,870

– Employment: 37,830

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($164,720)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($139,920)

— Jackson, MS ($136,010)

Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#35. Chemical engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $108,790

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,090

– Employment: 30,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)

— Midland, TX ($152,170)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)

Canva

#34. Pediatricians, general

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $108,860

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,410

– Employment: 29,740

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($277,390)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)

— Chico, CA ($270,550)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#33. Computer and information research scientists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $109,280

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $127,460

– Employment: 30,780

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)

— Boulder, CO ($147,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)

Suzanne M. Day // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Nurse midwives

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $109,560

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,810

– Employment: 6,930

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#31. Pharmacists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $111,400

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#30. Business teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $112,660

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,440

– Employment: 83,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Personal financial advisors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,520

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#28. Industrial production managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,130

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lawyers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

KSai23 // Shutterstock

#26. Chiropractors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $117,010

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,010

– Employment: 35,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($160,330)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)

— Reno, NV ($140,260)

IBM Research // Flickr

#25. Aerospace engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $118,820

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,220

– Employment: 63,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#24. Training and development managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $119,580

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

NTNU // Flickr

#23. Natural sciences managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $121,210

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

indukas // Shutterstock

#22. Physicists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $121,520

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $131,080

– Employment: 16,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($193,150)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($164,420)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($161,640)

Pixabay

#21. General and operations managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $122,770

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#20. Veterinarians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $124,780

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#19. Purchasing managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $129,000

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#18. Human resources managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $133,180

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

Canva

#17. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $135,810

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $174,870

– Employment: 84,520

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)

Pixabay

#16. Architectural and engineering managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $137,910

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

Canva

#15. Sales managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $138,690

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Computer and information systems managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $140,790

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

Canva

#13. Financial managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $143,080

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

Canva

#12. Podiatrists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $144,670

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,680

– Employment: 9,770

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)

Pixabay

#11. Compensation and benefits managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $146,540

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,210

– Employment: 16,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)

— New Haven, CT ($179,310)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#10. Optometrists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $146,810

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#9. Marketing managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $150,490

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

Canva

#8. Family medicine physicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $172,920

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

Canva

#7. General internal medicine physicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $179,840

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $201,440

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#6. Chief executives

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $182,060

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

Canva

#5. Dentists, general

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $192,710

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

Canva

#4. Nurse anesthetists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $211,000

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#3. Psychiatrists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $217,160

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $220,430

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)

Canva

#2. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $244,240

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $233,610

– Employment: 18,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)

— Akron, OH ($282,650)

— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)

Unsplash

#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $260,380

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $252,040

– Employment: 36,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($285,230)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)

— Asheville, NC ($284,780)