Highest paying jobs in Columbus for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Columbus, OH using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

#50. Carpenters

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,510 (#117 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#49. Chefs and head cooks

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,520 (#150 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

Indypendenz // Shutterstock

#48. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,720 (#54 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

Daniel M Ernst // Shutterstock

#47. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $52,290 (#59 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,990

– Employment: 138,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,580)

— Napa, CA ($66,690)

– Job description: Determine eligibility of persons applying to receive assistance from government programs and agency resources, such as welfare, unemployment benefits, social security, and public housing.

John Leung // Shutterstock

#46. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $52,690 (#95 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#45. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $52,720 (#55 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($73,530)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,970)

— Greeley, CO ($71,560)

– Job description: Search real estate records, examine titles, or summarize pertinent legal or insurance documents or details for a variety of purposes. May compile lists of mortgages, contracts, and other instruments pertaining to titles by searching public and private records for law firms, real estate agencies, or title insurance companies.

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#44. Industrial machinery mechanics

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,170 (#251 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#43. Postal service mail carriers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,180 (#127 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

welcomia // Shutterstock

#42. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,490 (#163 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#41. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,530 (#41 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,330

– Employment: 93,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($77,010)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($73,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($71,630)

– Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Columbus that don’t require a college degree

G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#40. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,810 (#66 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

DenisKlimov // Shutterstock

#39. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,680 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– Employment: 10,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($83,080)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($77,290)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($71,970)

– Job description: Supervise and coordinate the activities of ground crew in the loading, unloading, securing, and staging of aircraft cargo or baggage. May determine the quantity and orientation of cargo and compute aircraft center of gravity. May accompany aircraft as member of flight crew and monitor and handle cargo in flight, and assist and brief passengers on safety and emergency procedures. Includes loadmasters.

ITisha // Shutterstock

#38. Bailiffs

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,910 (#20 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,730

– Employment: 18,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,570)

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($72,160)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($71,400)

– Job description: Maintain order in courts of law.

Jat306 // Shutterstock

#37. Millwrights

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,240 (#68 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

Canva

#36. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,430 (#127 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#35. Sheet metal workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,380 (#75 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#34. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,580 (#136 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#33. Brokerage clerks

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $59,540 (#22 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

Canva

#32. Traffic technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $59,670 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,140

– Employment: 7,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,490)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($76,870)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($65,580)

– Job description: Conduct field studies to determine traffic volume, speed, effectiveness of signals, adequacy of lighting, and other factors influencing traffic conditions, under direction of traffic engineer.

Nagy-Bagoly Arpad // Shutterstock

#31. Insulation workers, mechanical

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,370 (#16 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,470

– Employment: 27,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,690)

— Syracuse, NY ($90,050)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,980)

– Job description: Apply insulating materials to pipes or ductwork, or other mechanical systems in order to help control and maintain temperature.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#30. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,690 (#139 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock

#29. Occupational health and safety technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,770 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

wandee007 // Shutterstock

#28. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,850 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

– Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.

Unsplash

#27. Structural iron and steel workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,900 (#47 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#26. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,030 (#76 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 10,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Columbus that require a bachelor’s degree

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#25. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,240 (#219 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#24. Food service managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,910 (#111 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#23. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,310 (#49 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#22. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,440 (#58 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#21. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,630 (#124 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 7,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#20. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,950 (#180 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

Chok Chokchai // Shutterstock

#19. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $66,440 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,850

– Employment: 47,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($69,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($67,060)

— Columbus, OH ($66,440)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend continuous flow or vat-type equipment; filter presses; shaker screens; centrifuges; condenser tubes; precipitating, fermenting, or evaporating tanks; scrubbing towers; or batch stills. These machines extract, sort, or separate liquids, gases, or solids from other materials to recover a refined product. Includes dairy processing equipment operators.

Canva

#18. Construction and building inspectors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,970 (#71 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

Peter Braakmann // Shutterstock

#17. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,470 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,420

– Employment: 22,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($76,240)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($75,500)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($75,140)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of agricultural, forestry, aquacultural, and related workers.

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#16. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,060 (#49 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Insurance sales agents

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,260 (#102 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

Igor_Koptilin // Shutterstock

#14. Gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,820 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,910

– Employment: 8,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($71,010)

— Columbus, OH ($69,820)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($53,940)

– Job description: Observe gambling operation for irregular activities such as cheating or theft by either employees or patrons. Investigate potential threats to gambling assets such as money, chips, and gambling equipment. Act as oversight and security agent for management and customers.

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#13. Jewelers and precious stone and metal workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,620 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,050

– Employment: 18,650

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbus, OH ($70,620)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($62,530)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($62,100)

– Job description: Design, fabricate, adjust, repair, or appraise jewelry, gold, silver, other precious metals, or gems.

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#12. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,860 (#177 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#11. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,100 (#121 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Columbus

sculpies // Shutterstock

#10. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,840 (#110 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

Canva

#9. Transportation inspectors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $74,120 (#54 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#8. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $74,570 (#42 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#7. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,130 (#67 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 8,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

Prath // Shutterstock

#6. Detectives and criminal investigators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $80,790 (#137 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Columbus

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#5. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $81,510 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $89,880 (#83 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $100,930 (#115 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

Canva

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $105,720 (#68 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#1. Commercial pilots

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $112,390 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Columbus