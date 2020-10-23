HighBall Halloween 2020 going virtual

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In a year where many of our favorite yearly festivals have had to cancel due to the pandemic, HighBall Halloween decided the show will go on, albeit virtual.

The 13th annual event will be hosted once again by Columbus’s own Nina West as well as NBC4’s Monica Day and Matt Barnes and include all the favorites from past HighBall Halloweens. NBC4 is a proud sponsor.

That includes the costume couture competition, that features some of the up and coming designers here in Columbus. Plus, the public costume contest which always sees creative and hilarious costumes. $100 prizes will be given to 5 winners, which are selected either by judges or the public via social media.

Local band and Highball fan favorite MojoFlo will also perform.

Moving the event to a virtual show instead of in-person was not an easy decision, but the Short North Alliance knew it was ultimately the right thing to do.

“Highball is a huge event and festival and it does create some challenges to be able to do that and do that well,” said Besty Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance. “And so, as we took a look at the event, we determined that the best thing that we could do for the community is to give them a safe and amazing creative experience that they can enjoy right from their home.”

You can purchase your ticket to watch the show for $5 on highballcolumbus.org. The show will air at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. Proceeds go toward the Short North Alliance, which helps raise money to support clean and safe initiatives, promotions, holiday campaigns, public art installations, parking management, and more in the Short North Arts District.