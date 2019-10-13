HighBall brings Halloween to Columbus early

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ biggest Halloween bash is going on in the Short North.

HighBall Halloween brought live music, costume contests, and the annual fashion show.

NBC 4’s Monica Day and Matt Barnes and Columbus’ own Nina West hosted the event Saturday night at the Columbus Convention Center.

Thousands of partygoers attended the two-night event, which wrapped at 1 a.m. Saturday.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing all the creative costumes and seeing the contests and all that,” said attendee John Maguire on his way into the event.