HighBall brings Halloween to Columbus early

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ biggest Halloween bash is going on in the Short North.

HighBall Halloween brought live music, costume contests, and the annual fashion show.

NBC 4’s Monica Day and Matt Barnes and Columbus’ own Nina West hosted the event Saturday night at the Columbus Convention Center.

Thousands of partygoers attended the two-night event, which wrapped at 1 a.m. Saturday.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing all the creative costumes and seeing the contests and all that,” said attendee John Maguire on his way into the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools