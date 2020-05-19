High winds topple tree in Clintonville, destroys garage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It was a rude awakening for residents living in Clintonville when high winds pushed through the neighborhood and brought down a tree, destroying a homeowner’s garage.

Thomas McKenzie got a frantic call from his wife and ended up leaving work just after 10 a.m. Tuesday after a large tree fell over and crashed on top of his garage.

“I didn’t think it was going to bring down the tree. There’s a big puddle of water back there and a missing tree that is dead,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie and his wife are not too upset as they both realized that this is all a part of what Mother Nature sometimes offers.​

“It’s just stuff. We will get it chopped up and removed and the garage will be rebuilt. We will move on. I’m glad no one was hurt,” said McKenzie. ​