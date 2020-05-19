High winds topple tree in Clintonville, destroys garage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It was a rude awakening for residents living in Clintonville when high winds pushed through the neighborhood and brought down a tree, destroying a homeowner’s garage.
Thomas McKenzie got a frantic call from his wife and ended up leaving work just after 10 a.m. Tuesday after a large tree fell over and crashed on top of his garage.
“I didn’t think it was going to bring down the tree. There’s a big puddle of water back there and a missing tree that is dead,” said McKenzie.
McKenzie and his wife are not too upset as they both realized that this is all a part of what Mother Nature sometimes offers.
“It’s just stuff. We will get it chopped up and removed and the garage will be rebuilt. We will move on. I’m glad no one was hurt,” said McKenzie.