Breaking News
DeWine announces end of Ohio stay-home order, issues ‘strong recommendations’

High winds topple tree in Clintonville, destroys garage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It was a rude awakening for residents living in Clintonville when high winds pushed through the neighborhood and brought down a tree, destroying a homeowner’s garage. 

Thomas McKenzie got a frantic call from his wife and ended up leaving work just after 10 a.m. Tuesday after a large tree fell over and crashed on top of his garage. 

“I didn’t think it was going to bring down the tree. There’s a big puddle of water back there and a missing tree that is dead,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie and his wife are not too upset as they both realized that this is all a part of what Mother Nature sometimes offers.​

“It’s just stuff. We will get it chopped up and removed and the garage will be rebuilt. We will move on. I’m glad no one was hurt,” said McKenzie. ​

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools