High wind causes damage, power outages in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands are without power and there are sporadic reports of damage across central Ohio due to strong wind.

According to AEP Ohio, more than 9,000 customers are without power in Franklin County.

In other counties:

3, 681 are without power in Delaware Co.

4,475 are without power in Licking Co.

1,400 are without power in Fairfield Co.

1,346 are without power in Knox Co.

State Route 665 is closed between Hoover Road and Borror Road due to down power lines.

SR-665 between Hoover Rd. and Borror Rd. is CLOSED due to down power lines.

On the west side of Columbus, a tree fell on a car along South Powell Avenue.