High wind brings trees, power lines down throughout central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — High wind send trees and power lines toppling throughout central Ohio Monday morning.
In Columbus, a part of a large tree fell along Weber Road, hitting a Clintonville neighborhood home on the way down.
Another large tree was uprooted in Columbus, in the area of Gladstone Avenue and East 22nd Avenue.
There were several reports of roads closed due to down power lines throughout Franklin County. Thousands were without power through the early morning hours.
In Licking County, Appleton Road was closed due to trees and wires down.
According to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin, even though the high wind warnings have expired, you can still expect 30-35mph gusts through the day.