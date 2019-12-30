High wind brings trees, power lines down throughout central Ohio

Live Now
by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — High wind send trees and power lines toppling throughout central Ohio Monday morning.

In Columbus, a part of a large tree fell along Weber Road, hitting a Clintonville neighborhood home on the way down.

Another large tree was uprooted in Columbus, in the area of Gladstone Avenue and East 22nd Avenue.

There were several reports of roads closed due to down power lines throughout Franklin County. Thousands were without power through the early morning hours.

In Licking County, Appleton Road was closed due to trees and wires down.

A downed tree blocks Appleton Road in Licking County

According to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin, even though the high wind warnings have expired, you can still expect 30-35mph gusts through the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

