High wind brings trees, power lines down throughout central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — High wind send trees and power lines toppling throughout central Ohio Monday morning.

In Columbus, a part of a large tree fell along Weber Road, hitting a Clintonville neighborhood home on the way down.

Another large tree was uprooted in Columbus, in the area of Gladstone Avenue and East 22nd Avenue.

There were several reports of roads closed due to down power lines throughout Franklin County. Thousands were without power through the early morning hours.

Havens Corners Road between Waggoner Road and Reynoldsburg- New Albany Road is closed due to down power lines. The westbound lane will reopen as soon as this issue has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/jfSrxYjzgf — Franklin Co Engineer (@franklincoeng) December 30, 2019

Brand Rd is closed between Bristol Pkwy and Brandonway Dr due to

down power lines across the roadway. Expect delays in the area. — Dublin Police (@DublinPolice) December 30, 2019

In Licking County, Appleton Road was closed due to trees and wires down.

(12/30/19) Appleton Rd is closed between Dutch Cross and Parsons Rd for trees down. Tree will be removed once power company removes the power lines. pic.twitter.com/U9V0W74vKr — LCounty Engineer (@EngineerLCounty) December 30, 2019

A downed tree blocks Appleton Road in Licking County

According to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin, even though the high wind warnings have expired, you can still expect 30-35mph gusts through the day.