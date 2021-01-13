High-speed chase goes through Pataskala neighborhood, ends in Pickerington crash

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing felony charges, accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Licking and Fairfield Counties.

According to court documents, it started Saturday evening in Pataskala when a deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for not having headlines after dusk.

The driver didn’t stop. Instead, deputies were led on an 11 mile chase they say reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Dash camera video shows the driver go down a dead-end street, but managed to maneuver around the pursuing deputy to get away. Investigators say the driver ran a three stop signs while in Pataskala neighborhoods.

The chase proceeded down Interstate 70, to State Route 256, where the driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, resulting in serious injuries to two people.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver lied about his name after he was apprehended, but was eventually identified as Manuel Viviano-Martinez. The suspect has an active Immigration and Customs Enforcement warrant.

A firearm was found discarded in a residential neighborhood along the chase route, according to court documents.

Viviano-Martinez is being held on a $250,000 bond.