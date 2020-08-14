High school student tests positive for COVID-19 in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A high school student in Chillicothe has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chillicothe City School District says the student is in quarantine and anyone they were in contact with has been notified.

“A high school student recently tested positive for COVID-19, and as soon as we were made aware of the positive test, the student was immediately sent home to quarantine. All students and staff who came in contact with the ill student were quickly notified,” says Debbie Swinehart, Superintendent of Chillicothe City Schools.

Ross County Health District says it will be notifying anyone who was potentially exposed.

“We’ve been working with the Ross County Health District to notify parents of students potentially exposed as well as our staff. Fortunately, due to the nature of the exposure, proper social distancing and mask-wearing, public health officials have determined that no other students or staff are required to quarantine.,” stated Superintendent Swinehart in a press release.

According to Superintendent Swinehart, school administration will continue to work with the local health department to keep everyone safe.

“We are proud that our school community has been vigilant with social distancing and mask-wearing with the return to in-person learning this week, and we remain confident in the protocols and policies we have set in place to continue keeping our students and faculty safe while in our care,” continued Superintendent Swinehart.