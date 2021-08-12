High school bands deal with heat as season approaches

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The high school football season in central Ohio is about a week away. As teams and marching bands put in their final preparations, they’re being met with some extremely hot weather. Adjustments are being made to keep students safe.

“I always tell students that if we’re on the field and you’re working and you need to come off, you just come off and get water,” said Dr. Ishbah Cox, Director of Bands at Olentangy Orange High School.

He said when it’s hot out, the marching band takes water breaks every 15 minutes. They have cooling stations and spend more time practicing in the shade or indoors. Jeremy Bradstreet, Director of Bands at Dublin Coffman High School, takes a similar approach.

“When it gets heat advisory hot, we’re taking water breaks every 15 minutes,” said Bradstreet. “if it’s really really hot we take lots of precautions.”

In addition to the water breaks and time indoors, he said they’ve also been filling coolers with ice and water. The students then dunk a towel in the cold water and put it around their necks.

“About every 20 minutes, every 30 minutes, the kids come off and we call it a dunk and dash,” he said.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has a “Heat Acclimatization and Exertional Heat Illness Prevention,” section part of its handbook. Page 81 outlines the precautions coaches and medical personnel is supposed to follow.