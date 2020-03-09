High-risk missing senior from west Columbus found, police said

UPDATE: Columbus Police said Rexford L. Johnson has been found.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a high-risk senior reported missing from the city’s west side.

Rexford L. Johnson, 85, is a white man with grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Police do not have any clothing description for Rexford.

Rexford was last seen Sunday at his residence on the west side of the city.

Rexford is likely driving a gray 2016 Kia Forte with Ohio license plate FNG7894.

Anyone with any information on Rexford’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.