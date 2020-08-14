High-risk missing adult, last seen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for Cathy McIntosh who was last seen in the area of Forest Village Lane and Beechcroft Road driving a 2007 silver Honda Fit OHIO tag 109XCY around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Columbus Police believe McIntosh may be suffering from dementia.

McIntosh told a friend she was headed to Easton. At 11:00 p.m. she called the friend to say that she was lost. Officers attempted to ping McIntosh’s cell phone but were unsuccessful.

McIntosh was not located inside her apartment.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.