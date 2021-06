COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Police need your help finding a high risk missing adult. Shaneeka Goins is 5’1″ tall and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen near Dierker Road and Henderson Rd on June 11.

She may be driving a black 2009 Dodge Journey with Ohio plates HSU 6067 with a white mark on the driver’s side front bumper

If you have seen Goins, you are asked to call Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545